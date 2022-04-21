



Kabul: Iran has refused to accept the political representatives of the Taliban government until the Taliban gets recognized by the world, said a media report.





"The new government and the new political system in Afghanistan must be recognized so that the Islamic Emirate will be able to send new representatives," ToloNews quoted Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying.





In a presumable reference to a demonstration held outside the Iranian embassy in Herat, Khatibzadeh called on the Taliban to identify the perpetrators of the "attack" on the political representatives of Iran in Afghanistan.





Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry, called on the current Afghan government to identify the perpetrators of an "attack" on the political representatives of Iran in Afghanistan, presumably referring to a demonstration held outside the Iranian embassy in Herat.





Meanwhile, a delegation of the Islamic Emirate is scheduled to travel to Tehran in the near future to address current challenges.





"A delegation of (the Islamic Emirate) will travel to Iran to assess the situation of Afghan refugees. The exact date of this trip is still unknown," the media outlet quoted Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi as saying.





Further, according to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahianin discussed the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, as well as other political and economic issues, in a telephone conversation.





Notably, nearly eight months have passed since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August but they have not been recognized by any country yet.





However, Russia, Pakistan, Qatar, China, and Turkmenistan have accepted the presence of Taliban diplomats working in Afghan embassies and diplomatic missions while not recognizing the current government, reported the media outlet.





Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing an inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.







