



Srinagar: Security forces shot dead a local terrorist in a gun battle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday. Apart from Anantnag, another anti militancy operation is underway in Kulgam district. Police said a terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed in the Anantnag gunfight. The gun battle at Sirhama area of Anantnag erupted during a cordon and a search operation in the area following an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.





“As the joint team of security forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire triggering a gunfight. So far one terrorist has been killed,” a security official said. The operation is underway, he added “Anantnag Encounter Update: 01 local #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Search in progress…” a police tweet said. Police tweet clarified that in the encounter at Kulgam, no terrorist has been neutralised yet.





Earlier a police tweet had said one terrorist was killed in the Kulgam encounter. The gunfight erupted at ChakiSamad, Damhal Hanjipora Kulgam when a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and a search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. “The operation is going on,” a police tweet said.







