



DRDO transfers tech of Optronic Submarine Periscope to Paras Defence





Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 6.55% to Rs 727 after the company was awarded the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of optronic submarine periscope as developed by IRDE, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





This technology has been transferred to Paras Defence and Space Technologies by the way of a licensing agreement for Transfer of Technology of Optronic Submarine Periscope by Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), DRDO. The DRDO Laboratory has also nominated Paras Defence and Space Technologies as the Production Agency for the optronic submarine periscope.





The Instruments Research & Development Establishment is a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organization located in Dehradun. Its primary function is research and development in the field of optical and electro-optical instrumentation.





Earlier in Dec 2021 Paras Defence was been selected by Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) as one of the companies for handing over technology of border surveillance systems.





The technology is developed by Instruments Research And Development Establishment (IRDE) and DRDO. This technology has been transferred by a licensing agreement for transfer of technology for border surveillance Systems entered between the Company, IRDE and DRDO. The system will provide all weather surveillance for day and night monitoring of the border areas, it will consist of Radar, EO sensors etc., mounted on Pan Tilt platforms. With this ToT Paras shall be serving the requirement of the armed forces of the nation, the company said.





Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing of a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Its product offerings cater to four major segments of Indian defence sector i.e. defence and space optics, defence electronics, electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) protection solution and heavy engineering for defence and niche technologies.



