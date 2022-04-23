



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were "wide-ranging and productive" and they also discussed new areas of cooperation.





Sectors such as trade, commerce, defence and clean energy figured prominently in the discussions





The Prime Minister said in tweets that they spoke about the reforms in India and the investment opportunities they bring.





The two leaders also held deliberations on strengthening the innovation ecosystem to benefit start-ups.





"My talks with PM @BorisJohnson were wide-ranging and productive. We took stock of the ground covered in the India-UK friendship and also discussed new areas of cooperation. Sectors such as trade, commerce, defence and clean energy figured prominently in our discussions," the Prime Minister said.





"PM @BorisJohnson and I spoke about the reforms in India and the investment opportunities they bring. We also had deliberations on strengthening the innovation eco-system for the benefit of our youth and start-ups," he added.





During the bilateral talks, both leaders agreed to transform defence and security cooperation as a key element of India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed opportunities for defence collaboration including on co-development and co-production for meeting the needs of the armed forces of both the countries.





India and UK issued a Joint Statement for further intensifying cooperation on cyber security, particularly in the areas of cyber governance, cyber deterrence and safeguarding critical national infrastructure. They also agreed to closely cooperate on countering the persistent threat of terrorism and radical extremism.







