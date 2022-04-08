



The funds for tickets, which were purchased earlier, for the cancelled flights will be returned to passengers in full, as per the Air India office. The reason for the suspension of the flight is not known yet





From April 1, 2022, TATA Group-owned Air India has suspended its Delhi-Moscow non-stop flight.





Earlier, the flight used to run twice a week. Now, there will be no direct connectivity between India and Russia, said an ANI report quoting sources.





In a Facebook post, Russian Embassy in India, said, "Dear fellow citizens. Please note that Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at the moment."





The reason for the suspension of the flight is not known yet.





"In connection with the abolition by the Government of India restrictions on international air traffic, it is possible to freely use transit routes to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other available destinations," the statement read.





Explaining India's stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday, said, "In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both of them in this regard."







