



Islamabad: Days after some Pakistanis were found to be involved in the abduction of four Nepal citizens in Istanbul, Turkey has decided to tighten its visa policy for nationals from Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday.





This comes after four Nepal citizens were kidnapped "at gunpoint" from Taksim Square by a group of six Pakistan nationals. As per the reports, the Nepalis were also subjected to torture by these Pakistanis after being abducted.





"The Turkish government has tightened the visa policy for Pakistanis after crimes reportedly involving Pakistanis," reported Arab News quoting Pakistani media outlet, Aaj News.





"The government has also stopped issuing temporary residence permit for Pakistanis," it added.





As per the media reports, the abductors also demanded a ransom of 10,000 euros. Later on, the police conducted a raid against the kidnappers and they were successfully nabbed and arrested.





In another incident earlier, some Pakistani nationals were also detained by the Turkish authorities for protesting the ouster of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan from power. However, after the intervention from Pakistani diplomats the arrested protesters were released.





Notably, a significant number of Pakistanis live and work in Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities across Turkey. In addition, every month hundreds of Pakistani citizens visit the transcontinental country, reported Arab News.







