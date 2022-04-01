



Washington: White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield on Thursday (local time) said that US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for International Economics Daleep Singh had "really good" discussions with his Indian counterparts during his visit to New Delhi.





Daleep Singh was on a two-day visit to India from March 30-31.





"I don't have any additional specifics to read out beyond the fact that there were productive conversations. Daleep Singh, the Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics had really good discussions with his counterparts, and I know that the conversation was productive," Bedingfield said during the press briefing.





During his India visit, Singh met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal and discussed steps to further deepen India-US economic and strategic ties.





Meanwhile, India and United States are scheduled to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines.







