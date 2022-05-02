



Two terrorists were neutralised by the joint team of security forces in Kreeri,Dooru area of Anantnag on Tuesday evening while one civilian injured during cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of Shopian late Monday evening succumbed to his fatal injuries. At present an injured Jawan of the Indian army and another civilian were receiving treatment in the 92 Base hospital, Srinagar.





According to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range Vijay Kumar the slain terrorists killed in Anantnag belonged to the same group of terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter site on 16/4/22 in which one soldier made a supreme sacrifice.





Meanwhile, a civilian identified as Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries in the command hospital, Srinagar. Dar was injured during the cordon and search operation in Shopian late Monday evening.





According to a Srinagar based Defence PRO, "a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir police at about 07:45 pm on 09 May 22. At around 8:30 pm, while the security forces were establishing a cordon around the target house, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately in all directions in an attempt to breach the cordon, thereby putting the lives of civilians at a great risk".





As the security personnel started shifting civilians from the operation site the terrorists started firing on the civilians in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid.





Despite shifting the majority of the civilians to a safe location one soldier Lance Naik Sanjib Das and two civilians namely Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad received gunshot wounds. All the injured were immediately evacuated in an army helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.





According to Defence PRO, civilian Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries. The other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad is reported to be critical but stable. He will be undergoing life saving surgeries. Lance Naik Sanjib Das is stable and out of danger. Taking advantage of cover of the dark, the terrorists managed to escape the operation site.







