Vivek Agnihotri slammed Wikipedia for calling The Kashmir Files inaccurate.





Wikipedia edited the description of The Kashmir Files after director Vivek Agnihotri slammed the online encyclopaedia for calling the genocide of Kashmir Pandits a 'conspiracy theory'



Director Vivek Agnihotri is furious over Wikipedia for describing The Kashmir Files story as 'inaccurate' and 'associated with conspiracy theories'. This resulted in the online encyclopaedia editing the description and removing 'associated with conspiracy theories'.





Recently, The Kashmir Files completed 50 days of its release. On Sunday, May 1, Vivek Agnihotri shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of The Kashmir Files. The description read, "It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories."









Sharing the screenshot, Vivek wrote, "Dear @Wikipedia , You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia propaganda Sanghi bigot etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more (sic)."





However, now Wikipedia has edited the description of The Kashmir Files. It now reads, 'It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate."









About The Kashmir Files







The Kashmir Files is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits which also questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.







