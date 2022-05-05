



India and France are strong strategic partners. Both sides also welcomed the ongoing intense cooperation across all defence domains. The two sides called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India at the earliest possible opportunity.





Addressing a press briefing at the conclusion of the bilateral and delegation-level talks between PM Modi and French President Macron, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the defence cooperation between the two countries is in line with “Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance)”.





“India and France are strong strategic partners. President Macron renewed mandates and the conversation between the two leaders allows us to build on the existing strength and success of the India-France strategic partnership,” said the Foreign Secretary.





France’s Deeper Involvement In ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’





Both sides also agreed to find creative ways for France’s deeper involvement in ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ efforts in advanced defence technology, manufacturing and exports, including by encouraging increased industry to industry partnerships.





Both sides also welcomed the “ongoing intense cooperation across all defence domains” in the joint statement.





On the possibility of co-production of Rafale aircraft with France in India by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Foreign Secretary said that he could not comment specifically on that, but highlighted that there are many possibilities.





The two leaders held extensive discussions on a range of issues of bilateral, regional and global importance. The Russia-Ukraine crisis was also featured in their discussions.





India-France Called For An Immediate Cessation of Hostilities





On Ukraine, there was a broad understanding of each other’s positions, Kwatra said adding that the two leaders agreed that close coordination and engagement was important so that both India and France can play a constructive role in the evolving situation.





Condemning the civilian deaths in Ukraine, the two sides called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and also expressed concern at the risk to the global food security and nutrition amid the ongoing conflict.





PM Modi emplaned for India after the conclusion of his engagements in Paris on Wednesday.



