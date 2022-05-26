



Indian DeepTech start-up Astrome Technologies, Incubated at IISc Bangalore has developed the world’s first multi-link E-Band Radio, GigaMesh. This product shall revolutionize the deployment of wireless backhaul in Rural Broadband and Defence communications markets in India and the world.





E-Band(70-80GHz) is a high-speed and high-capacity wireless communication frequency, which solves the purpose for both urban and rural locations. With the entire world migrating to virtual communication, there is a greater demand for gigabit-speed internet for hassle-free communication, data transfer, etc. E-band is the right technology to tackle these demands.





GigaMesh is an E-band radio, with Multiple-Point-to-Point (Multi-P2P) communication, making it the most effective way to share fibre-like capacity wirelessly. In terms of applicability, a single GigaMesh at a Gram Panchayat in Rural India, can connect to multiple surrounding villages, thus, providing a significant cost advantage.





It is deployed as a front-haul, mid-haul, and back-haul in the 5G implementation, aiding Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs).





“GigaMesh enables operators to reduce Cap-Ex cost and Op-Ex cost due to its powerful software features which maximize distributed capacity and minimize onsite maintenance. Setting up the radio is as easy as turning on your mobile. With our automatic electronic link alignment algorithms, the radio automatically searches for other GigaMesh radios in its field of view and connects with them. Our vision is to enable seamlessly high-bandwidth connectivity across land, ocean and air through innovative technologies,” Neha Satak, Co-Founder and CEO.





Astrome is a DeepTech startup that is accelerating the deployment of 5G infrastructure. The company is backed by marquee investors such as IAN Fund (India), Urania Ventures (France-Germany) and Impact Collective (South Korea). It is pioneering the future of E-band wireless communication. The company is incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore which is India’s premier R&D school. The company has also been accelerated at EvoNexus (San Diego), a 5G accelerator program sponsored by Qualcomm and Verizon.







