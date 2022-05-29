



Kannur: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar said on Saturday that "the nature of war is a changing phenomena in many ways" and "accordingly India's military capability is growing rapidly".





He also said the Indian Navy was capable of facing threats and was always ready to ensure the country's maritime security.





He was addressing the passing out parade of 250 cadets, including from Bangladesh, the Maldives, Indonesia and Sri Lanka at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here.





The Indian defence sector is moving forward by making full innovative use of technological advances, he said.





"We need to educate ourselves with a broad understanding of challenges."





Talking to the media, the Admiral said the Indian Navy was seriously considering to introduce short term duty to youths as a mission to attract them into the military and that from next year women sailors would be deployed.





He also said the Indian Navy has taken heavy measures to curb the international maritime drug trafficking and seized Rs 300 crore worth of narcotic drugs last year.







