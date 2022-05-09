



With the overarching aim of providing critical medical aid to Sri Lanka during the ongoing economic crisis, Indian Naval ship Gharial, as part of Mission SAGAR IX, arrived at Colombo and delivered over 760 kgs of 107 types of critical lifesaving medicines recently.





The shipment was received by Health Minister Channa Jayasumana and would be supplied to the University of Peradeniya Hospital. The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka wrote on its Twitter handle, “From India for their brethren in Sri Lanka! A consignment of drugs and medical supplies was handed over by the High Commissioner to Health Minister Channa Jayasumana in Colombo.







