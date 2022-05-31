



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transport minister Malik Shah Muhammad was attacked by unidentified miscreants who fired a rocket at his residence on Saturday night.





As per the police, Muhammad was attacked in the Narmikhel Bakkakhel area of Bannu. The rocket partially damaged a wall of the hujra (drawing room where guests are entertained in Pashtun areas of Pakistan), reported Dawn.





At the time of the attack, the provincial minister was not present there. A police contingent reached the place and launched a search for the attackers.







