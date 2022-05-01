



Pakistan showcased its new anti-ship cruise missile Harbah for the first time at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) in Qatar.





The missile was developed for the Pakistan Navy to create an indigenous anti-ship missile solution for its vessels. The country currently deploys the missile on several naval platforms.





The Pakistan Navy Flotilla, including PNS Shamsheer, PNS Azmat, and Kolachi, also participated in the 11th DIMDEX conference last week.





A non-nuclear, “fire and forget” weapon system, the Harbah was developed from the Babur family of missiles by state-owned Global Industrial Defence Solutions.





The medium-range ship-launched cruise missile can strike land and sea targets up to 280 kilometers (174 miles) away at a speed of 988 kilometers (614 miles) per hour in all weather conditions. In order to meet navies needs, Harbah has a modular design allowing to be fitted with a variety of warheads (fragmentation, anti-ship), other guidance systems, and modulate range capabilities.





It uses a Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator camera, radar, and infrared seeker to follow and strike targets. The Harbah has a modular design with further enhancements to boost its capabilities.





In January 2018, Pakistan announced the successful testing of the missile from the Azmat class fast attack craft PNS Himmat in the Arabian Sea.





Technical Specifications:



Range: 280 Km Speed: 0.6 – 0.8 Mach Gross weight: 1.3 tonnes Diameter: 0.5 meters Length: 6.8 meters