



Male: Protests against former President of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, have intensified after he has been on the run, stealing billions of rufiyaa from the state coffers and depositing 450 million rufiyaa in his personal account.





Protesters have drawn graffiti of Arrest Yameen along with his mugshot on the door of his residence, wall and Yameen's party office wall as well. Flyers have also been put all over the roads against the former Maldivian President.

Reportedly, while the people of Maldives are reeling under abject poverty, Yameen and his family are enjoying a life of luxury, with Yameen building a million-dollar house at the place where he is residing currently.





The Maldives shares the same fate as Sri Lanka and if justice does not prevail from the courts, there is a possibility that Yameen will rise to power once more. However, this time, there would be a hate and revenge agenda to arrest the rival politicians, resulting in political chaos, extremism and poverty.





Further, the India-Maldives relations will be affected. Yameen might cancel all agreements made with India, including the Indian investments and trade, completely isolating the Maldives.





Protesters have staged a series of demonstration in the Maldives, with several young protesters coming forward to protest against the former Maldivian President to safeguard their country and their future.





Meanwhile, Yameen is running an anti-India "India-Out" campaign. The protest has rattled the opposition party Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and Yameen himself.





Yameen and PPM have created so much hate against Indians that they feel harassed, threatened and insecure there.







