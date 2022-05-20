SKM facility at Aerospace Park, Adibatla





Hyderabad: SKM Technologies Pvt Ltd, industry partner of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which is involved in manufacturing of aerospace and defence components inaugurated its state-of-the-art 70,000 square feet advanced facility at Aerospace Park in Adibatla on Thursday.





SKM Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a leading world class manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies for some of the reputed companies in India and abroad such as Rafael, Pratt & Whitney, Dedienne Aerospace, Dassault Aviation, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), DRDO, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) among others.





Addressing the inaugural function, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO said that there is a huge opportunity for private industries in defence sector. He emphasized that private industry can access government test systems and facilities as well as for strengthening Indian defence industries.





DRDO has facilitated access to more than 1000 patents with nil royalty.





“Defence export has huge potential for our country and in the coming years, will set new benchmarks and boost the resolve of Make in India and Make for the World,” Dr Reddy said.





The government of India has released a positive indigenization list and has imposed bans on import of several defence items to support indigenous developments.





India is now trying to shift its status from being one of the largest importers of defence products to one of the top exporters of defence items.





“We have been receiving interests for export of our Defence products and besides BrahMos missile, we are looking to export Akash, Anti-Tank-Guided Missile (ATGM), Surface to Air Missiles (SAM), Torpedoes and Radars,” added Dr Reddy.





This move will give a boost to indigenization efforts with active participation of companies like SKM Technologies Pvt. Ltd and other public and private sectors for fulfilling twin objectives of achieving self-reliance & promoting defence exports.





Chairman of SKM Technologies Pvt Ltd, GR Surya Rao said, “since SKM Technologies which we had acquired existed in Aerospace Park already, it made our efforts faster and easier in foraying and establishing a firm foothold. Our desire is to be part of the Make in India program.”





“We have partnered with BDL for indigenous missiles like Akash, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) and many others which are under research and development (R&D).” Surya Rao added.





The newly inaugurated SKM Technologies facility has 70,000 square feet built up area with 1000 class clean rooms. This will not only accommodate manufacturing, but also carry out critical Assembly operations, provide services such as specialised welding and special treatment processes.





The facility was inaugurated by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, in the presence of distinguished guests from DRDO and industry.







