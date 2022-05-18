

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack and expressed grief over the lives lost



Three children and as many soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in a suicide blast on Sunday in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the Pakistani Army said.





As per PTI, the incident occurred in the Miran Shah town, some 250 kilometres from here, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.





The children were aged between four to 11 years, it said, adding that three soldiers also died in the incident.





"Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about (the) suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators," the ISPR added.





North Waziristan





This area sad been a hotbed of the freedom movement against Pakistan.





As per ANI, five terrorists were killed in Pakistan’s North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with security forces in the month of February.





Pakistan's foreign ministry had reported in April that in the past few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan border had significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces were being targeted from across the border.





It said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border area of North Waziristan on Thursday. North Waziristan borders the eastern Afghan province of Khost, where the strikes are said to have taken place in April.





In another incident, militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons across the border into a Pakistani military post overnight, killing at least three security personnel.





“A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan’s rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed,” the statement said, Arab News reported.





'Enemies of Islam And Humanity'





According to a report by PTI, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack and expressed grief over the lives lost. In a statement, he offered his condolences to the families of the children.





"The killers of innocent children are the enemies of both Islam and humanity. We will not sit idle until this brutality is eradicated," he said, vowing to punish the facilitators of the attacker.





Taking to Twitter, the prime minister also said: "Blood of our soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we will repay by eradicating terrorism from our country."





Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the attack and offered her condolences.





According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said miscreants wanted to "destabilise law and order in the country".





Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the attack. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the blast.





As per PTI, last month, two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district during a gun battle with terrorists.





On 23 April, three soldiers were killed in the Dewagar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border.







