Shortly after General Manoj Pande, the 29th chief of the army, took charge of the top post on Sunday, the army tweeted a photo of him along with Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.





“Tri-Services Synergy at its Best!,” the tweet said as the three chiefs of India's armed forces smiled and looked sharp in their uniforms.





General Pande, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari and Navy Chief Hari Kumar were batch-mates of the 61st National Defence Academy (NDA) course, and the three are now heading their respective military wings.





“I have known the other two service chiefs well. It is a good beginning of synergy, cooperation and joint man ship among the three Services. I assure you that all three of us will work together and take things forward in ensuring national security and defence,” General Pande was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





He added that the army “along with its sister services will unitedly deal with national security challenges and conflict situations”. “My aim would be to enhance inter-service cooperation and synergy,” the Army chief also said.





General Manoj Pande, who was earlier serving as the vice chief of the army, became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the COAS.





He was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers in December 1982 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun and has served as an officer for 39 years.





General Pande is leading the army at a time when the country is facing myriad security challenges, including along the borders with China.







