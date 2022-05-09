



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that victory will be ours, just like in 1945 while congratulating former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in the World War II.





Putin who sent his Russian troops to Ukrainian land in February this year, said, "Our servicemen, just like their ancestors, are fighting together to liberate their soil from the Nazi filth, and expressed his certainty that victory will be our, just like in 1945, as per a media report.





He said, "On this day, we pay our tribute of appreciation and respect to the warriors and home front workers, who crushed Nazism at a price of countless casualties and hardships."





The Russian president, in his congratulation wishes, expressed gratitude for the bravery and heroism of front fighters and partisans, resilience and dedication of home front workers, due to which he said, Nazism was crushed, "which sought to enslave Europe, and which brought pain and suffering to tens of millions of people," reported the country's TASS news agency.





He asked the younger generation to preserve the wartime memories and hand over to our descendants the truth about the wartime events, our common spiritual values and traditions of fraternal friendship.





"The countless casualties, sustained in the name of our common Victory, have become essential for our life and freedom. This memory must not be left in oblivion," Putin said.





He further said, "Unfortunately, Nazism today again raises its head and seeks to impose its barbaric, inhuman order. It is a common duty today to prevent a restoration of Nazism that brought so much suffering to the people of various states," TASS reported.





Russian leader congratulated Ukrainian veterans and citizens of Ukraine on the Victory Day, calling it "a common great celebration". The Russian President wished the veterans spiritual fortitude, good health and longevity, and peace and a fair future for all people of Ukraine.





Putin sent congratulations on the 77th anniversary marking the victory in the Great Patriotic War to leaders and people of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, as well as to the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine.







