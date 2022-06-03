



Kashmir Zone Police said that Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was working as a manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank





A bank manager was shot dead by terrorists at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This is the second attack by terrorists on civilians this week.





Kashmir Zone Police said that Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was working as a manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank. He was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way





There has been a rise in attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir.





On Tuesday, 31 May, 2022, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit woman school teacher in Kulgam district. She was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.





The woman, 36-year-old Rajni Bala, was a resident of Samba (Jammu division) and was working as a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.





On 12 May, Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered a crowded government office and shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Budgam district in central Kashmir.





Rahul Bhat (35), who was posted in the Tehsil office in Chadoora under a special employment package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, was rushed to the premier SMHS Hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries soon after.







