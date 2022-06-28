DRDO recently flight tested its Vertically Launched Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile for the Navy





Dr. Chandrika Kaushik, an outstanding scientist and Director General (PC & SI), Defence Research Development Officer (DRDO), on Monday in an interaction with officers at Army’s Northern Command at Udhampur briefed them about the upgrades in missile systems, torpedoes and various types of ammunition.





She visited Udhampur to interact with Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command and other Officers of the Command and gave a holistic view on DRDO to include role, organisation, charter, interface of DRDO with academia and industry, R&D contribution and major initiatives of technology infusion undertaken by DRDO.





The address helped the Officers to understand the scope of DRDO and update them on the latest technologies that DRDO is working on.





Dr Kaushik explained at length about the amalgamation of DRDO with Tri-services, fusion of latest technological advances and transformation from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Made in India’. She also briefed about the upgrades in missile systems, torpedoes & various types of ammunition.





A considerable portion of the lecture was focussed on the future technologies and way ahead.





DRDO has been the bedrock of country’s indigenous defence production industry.





Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, commended the hard work, dedication and the contributions made by DRDO.



