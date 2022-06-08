



New Delhi: A fact-checking organization has exposed the Pakistani media who were spreading fake and deceptive news on Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir.





Digital Forensics Research and Analytics Centre (DFRAC) a non-partisan & independent media organization that focuses on fact-checking and identifying hate speech disclosed that as the hearing of Yasin Malik's case was getting closer to its conclusion, the speed of #FreeYasinMalik, #ReleaseYasinMalik, #Pak_StandsWithYasinMalik hashtags were also increased on social media sites.





Malik was convicted by Delhi's National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in terror funding cases on May 19 and sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25.





Towards the end of the case, the frequency of hashtags was also amplified on social media sites. And, when the court declared Yasin Malik guilty, the hashtags almost reached their peak. Many pictures and videos of Yasin Malik were doing rounds on social media sites and gone massively viral with false claims, reported DFRAC.





Both the government and the opposition of Pakistan have unanimously condemned the arrest of Yasin Malik. During this, Mushaal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, was also very active in organizing press conferences and demonstrations.





Mushaal Malik claimed that mild has not happened at all, very much has happened. People are giving an overwhelming response.





At the same time, many Pakistani users claimed that in connection with the release of Yasin Malik, a massive freedom march was organized in Srinagar, in which many people participated.





Another user, Waqar Ahsan Kashmiri, captioned it on Facebook, "Yeh Hai Azadi March. In Srinagar, release Yasin Malik, release it, it is called Azadi March Naam Nihad Walo! Posted the same picture.





Similarly, many users on Twitter have also made the same claim about this picture.





However, when DFRAC reverse image searched this image on the internet, it was found that this image is of the 2018 Washington rally. Getty Images captioned it on their website on March 24, 2018," Celebrities joined in March for Our Lives in Washington, DC.





The viral claim about Yasin Malik is baseless and misleading, as the image of the freedom march that was organized in Srinagar is of America, which was captured in 2018.





Most of the accounts interacting with these hashtags are from Pakistan. It was found that out of 11,000 users, more than 8,100 users were from Pakistan.





Yasin Malik was facing serious charges like waging war against the country, criminal conspiracy, and involvement in illegal activities.





Yasin Malik was found guilty by the court under Section 16, Section 17, Section 18, and Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These sections include offenses such as terrorist activity, raising funds for terrorist activity, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, and being a member of a terrorist group or organization.







