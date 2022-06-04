



The gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Rishipora village Kapran area of Anantnag district of South Kashmir





Srinagar: Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Nisar Khanday was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on in teh wee hours of Saturday (May 4, 2022). Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle was recovered from the terrorist. "Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. #Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.





A police officer monitoring the operation said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving input about the presence of terrorists in the village launched cordon and search operation.





The official informed that as the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the exchange of fire begun between terrorists and searching party, soon more reinforcements were rushed to spot and all entry and exit points were sealed.





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the exchange of fire said, “Encounter has started at Rishipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details will be shared.”





Source in police said that input is that two terrorists are trapped inside the cordon, however actual number can be told once operation is over.





It’s pertained to mention that it was the 56th Encounter of this year security forces have managed to kill now 89 terrorists including 26 Pakistani in earlier operations. And have arrested 44 active terrorists and their 184 associates. however, 17 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in Kashmir this year terror incidents.







