



Jammu: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist operating as a local recruiter for the past six years was arrested in J&K’s Kishtwar district, an official said on Sunday. Security forces termed Talib Hussain's arrest a "major blow" to the Pakistan-headquartered outfit's plan to step up terror attacks in the district.





A police spokesperson from Kishtwar said that based on a specific input, a joint team of the police, 17 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF arrested Talib, a resident of Rashgwari in Kishtwar, on June 3. “He had joined Hizbul in 2016 and remained active along with other terrorists of Kishtwar and was instrumental in reviving terrorism by way of recruiting local youth,” he said.





A case against Talib was registered at Kishtwar police station.







