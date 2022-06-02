



The 11th edition of the India - Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) was held in Rome from May 31 to June 1. The discussion was focused on strengthening ongoing defence engagements between the two countries and implementing new initiatives under the existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism.





The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by deputy assistant chief of the integrated staff IDC(A), HQ IDS Brigadier Vivek Narang and Italian defence general staff Brigadier General Alessandro Grassano, from the Italian side.





The India - Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between the two countries. It holds regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between the headquarters, integrated defence staff and the joint staff headquarters of the Indian and Italian armed forces.





The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) of India reported that both sides expressed satisfaction at the broad scope and depth of the bilateral military cooperation and discussed operationalising new avenues to further enhance bilateral military ties.







