



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.





Addressing a briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to Germany and UAE, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said security, education and investment are among areas of discussion between India and UAE and bilateral relations are "dynamic, robust, and widespread".





"Energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connect is another aspect. Security, environment, education and investment are other areas of discussion between the two countries," he said.





Answering a query about controversial remarks of a suspended BJP leader, he said, "as far as Prophet issue is concerned, almost all Middle East countries have an understanding of India's position. We've communicated our stand on various platforms. I don't think that will be taken forward anymore."





This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.





The Prime Minister will visit UAE after attending the G7 Summit in Germany.





Kwatra said India's regular participation at G7 Summits clearly points to increasing acceptance and recognition that India needs to be a part of every sustained effort to find a solution to solve challenges, global challenges in particular, which are being faced by world.





PM Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on June 26 and 27.





During the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy.





In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited.





On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.





The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. Prime Minister's last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022 for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).







