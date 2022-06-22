



Chennai: GSAT-24, the 4,180 kg India's 24-Ku band communication satellite, will be launched by European Space Agency's (ESA) Arian Rocket from Kourou in French Guiana tomorrow.





The satellite, with pan India coverage for meeting DTH application needs, will be launched along with a Malaysian communication satellite MEASAT-3d by Ariane-V VA257 flight tomorrow morning, ESA's Arianespace said.





Arianespace’s second launch of 2022 with the first Ariane-5 of the year will place its satellite passengers into Geostationary Transfer Orbit. The launcher will be carrying a total payload of approximately 10,863 kg.





NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) under the Department of Space (DoS) is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms.





NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to M/s Tata Play, a leader in DTH services. Thanks to this satellite, Tata Play will be able to offer better and reliable services to its customers.





GSAT-24 is a Ku-band 4-tonne class communications satellite built for NSIL by ISRO.





This satellite will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services and will meet the DTH needs of Indian customers.





Configured on ISRO’s proven I-3k Bus with a mission life of 15 years, GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite to be launched by Arianespace and the 11th of the GSAT series.





The relationship between ISRO and Arianespace dates back to 1981 with the launch of APPLE satellite on Ariane-1.





ISRO said that the satellite after completing assembly, integration and environmental test was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2, 2022.





The Satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou in French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircrafts and it was received in Kourou the next day.





The satellite also underwent health and performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, ISRO said.







