



In 2nd dedicated mission, NSIL to launch 3 Singapore satellites by the end of June





Bangalore: Space PSU NewSpace India (NSIL) will launch a batch of satellites from Singapore by June-end, and another mission involving a west Asian country is in the pipeline reports : Space PSU NewSpace India (NSIL) will launch a batch of satellites from Singapore by June-end, and another mission involving a west Asian country is in the pipeline reports TOI . TOI was the first to report (on May 25) that NSIL will launch two missions involving foreign satellites this year, and that the first was expected to happen in a matter of weeks onboard ISRO’s workhorse PSLV.





Sources said the three satellites from Singapore, including the main earth observation satellite, will together weigh around 500 kg, which is about half the capacity ISRO’s PSLV can put into orbit. “The launch will be on the PSLV-C53 mission and our customer has purchased the launch vehicle,” one NSIL source said, adding a formal announcement on the launch is expected soon.





NSIL chairman and managing director Radhakrishnan D said: “The Singapore mission is our second dedicated mission after Brazil’s Amazonia-1 (launched on February 28, 2021).”





As per the Centre’s proposed reforms, NSIL’s mandate was expanded to undertake operational satellite missions on a ‘demand-driven’ model, wherein the space PSU has the responsibility to build/procure, launch, own and operate the satellite besides providing services to its committed customer.





In line with this, the Union cabinet, on June 8, approved the transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites from Government of India to the space PSU. It approved increasing NSIL’s authorised share capital from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. Radhakrishnan said: “This will allow NSIL to indulge in capex funding for demand-driven projects and fulfil its mandate set by the Centre.”







