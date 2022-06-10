



Educational institutions across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir observed two-minute silence in the memory of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by the militants in Kulgam on May 31.





The schoolchildren in the morning assembly across Jammu and Kashmir observed a two-minute silence to remember late teacher Rajni Bala and pay tributes to her.





Earlier, the school education department, on Wednesday ordered to observe a ‘two-minute silence’ in the morning assembly in all schools across the UT as a bid to mark the observance of the 10th day since the death of Rajni Bala.





Rajni Bala, who hails from Samba district in Jammu division, was posted in Government High School, Gopalpora in Kulgam district, where she was killed by the militants on May 31.





The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of Rajni Bala at her residence in Samba. He met the husband and other family members and expressed condolences.





The lieutenant governor assured the family of Rajni Bala every possible help from the government.





In a bid to pay respects to her, the government has also decided to name the Government High School in the Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam after her name.







