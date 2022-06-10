



The SFJ and Pakistan have come together with India's neighbouring country affording banned Sikhs For Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu a platform





Exposing the links between Pakistan and Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a video emerged of the terror outfit's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun holding a virtual press conference in Lahore. This development comes two days after the anniversary of Operation Blue Star which the Indian Army conducted to flush out Khalistani terrorists from the Golden Temple complex on June 6, 1984.





In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, Pannu thanked Pakistani media for giving him a platform to talk about Khalistan Referendum. "The referendum seeks to liberate Punjab from India. On June 6, 1984, the Indira Gandhi government attacked Darbar Sahib and killed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers," he said.





Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have issued an alert to concerned security agencies and state police to take all precautionary measures and keep a watch on any such kind of activity.





There have been notable incidents in the recent past where both SFJ and Khalistani separatists harboured by Pakistan have been responsible or accused to have played a part in nefarious activities on Indian soil. Recently, a gang of gun-runners were apprehended by the Punjab Police, with the allegation being that the guns had arrived from Pakistan and moved at the behest of a Pakistan-based Khalistani who is related to SFJ's Pannu.





This is also not the first time that Pakistan is backing SFJ. In January, an article in Radio Pakistan claimed that "India has launched a massive propaganda to malign the Sikhs for Justice". Moreover, it stated that India is trying to get the Khalistan terrorist organisation banned in the United States.





SFJ Urges Pakistan Govt To Support 'Khalistan Referendum'





In January 2022, Pannun had urged then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the 'Khalistan Referendum. The SFJ had said that it has written to Khan to "diplomatically intervene" to support the Khalistan Referendum.







