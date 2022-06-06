



Islamabad: The capital city of Pakistan - Islamabad witnessed a sharp increase in street crime comprising of robberies, burglaries and auto thefts.





The police registered 5,466 cases in the first five months of the current year compared to 1,934 such incidents in the corresponding period of last year in Islamabad, reported Dawn.





Details collected from the police showed that from January 1 to May 31, 1,048 robbery incidents were registered compared to 399 cases in the previous year. Out of the total, 368 incidents were registered with the Industrial Area, 361 with Rural, 243 with Saddar and 76 with City Zone police.





Likewise, 695 snatching incidents were reported to the police compared to 176 cases in the first five months of 2021. Out of the total, 273 snatching incidents were registered by the Rural, 248 by Industrial areas, 141 by Saddar and 33 by the City Zone police.





A total of 594 burglary incidents - 244 at Rural, 188 at Saddar, 104 at City and 58 at Industrial Area Zone - were registered so far in 2022 compared to 203 such incidents in 2021.





Moreover, 1,374 incidents of thefts - 372 in Rural, 361 in Industrial areas, 341 in Saddar and 300 in City Zone - were reported so far this year compared to 289 last year, reported Dawn.





The capital police also registered 295 cases of theft of vehicles to 259 cases in the year 2021.





According to the data, 1,439 cases of motorcycle thefts were also registered by police in 2022 - 476 at Rural, 405 at Saddar, 302 at City and 256 at Industrial Area Zone - compared to 587 cases during the first five months in 2021, added Dawn.





During the current year, the police registered 75 murders, 146 attempted murders, 140 hurt cases, one case of kidnapping for ransom and 418 incidents of kidnapping and rape compared to 66 murders, 89 attempted murders, 167 hurt cases, one kidnapping for ransom and 263 kidnapping and rape cases in 2021.





Moreover, 50 fatal and 55 non-fatal road accidents were registered by the police this year compared to 48 and 27, respectively, from January to May 2021, reported Dawn.







