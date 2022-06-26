



North Waziristan, Pakistan: Six people, including four volunteers of a social organisation, died during two separate incidents in North Waziristan's tribal district on Sunday, media reports said on Tuesday.





Police and residents told Dawn News that unidentified men on two motorcycles opened fire on a moving car in the Haiderkhel area of Mirali tehsil.





Four activists of the Youth of Waziristan, a social organisation, were killed in the attack.





The deceased have been identified as Waqar Ahmad Dawar, Sunaid Ahmad Dawar, Aamad Dawar and Assadullah.





The bodies were taken to a hospital in Mirali town.





The Youth Organisation was formed after the Zarb-i-Azb military operation. The organisation works for restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region. The organisation has also staged protests and sit-in against target killings, reports Dawn News.







