Bangalore: An alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested from Bengaluru’s Okalipuram on June 3 in a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, officials informed on Tuesday. The arrested man, identified as Talib Hussain, was allegedly an active member of the terrorist outfit.





A senior intelligence department official said that the arrest was carried out by the J&K police, while the state police were informed after the arrests were carried out.





The officer said that Hussain was living in the city for the past two years. “As per the information we had, he was working in the city. We are trying to get more details,” the official said.





Reacting to the arrest, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, ”It is an ongoing process. Police will keep an eye on the movement of people. Our police have extended help. An arrest had happened earlier in Bhatkal also. Now, the Jammu and Kashmir police have made arrests in Bangalore. We have extended help.”





Hussain hails from Kishtwar district of Nagaseni Tehsil in J&K, and reportedly joined the terror outfit in 2016. He was allegedly involved in the recruitment of cadre, was part of terror conspiracies in Kashmir, the police said.







