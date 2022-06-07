



Pro-Khalistani slogans raised outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star





Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex. The offensive by the Sikh leaders comes a day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh.





Today, after the morning ardas where Akal Takht Jathedar paid homage to those who lost lives during June 1984 and condemned the then Congress government for letting the army enter the sacred place for Sikhs several men gathered outside the temple with swords and Bhindrawale posters. They were seen brandishing swords amid sloganeering, hailing Khalistan and Bhindrawale in presence of Punjab Police, paramilitary forces and intelligence personnel.





Section 144 has been imposed around the Golden Temple around the shrine and carrying of any kind of weapon has been prohibited but despite that over a hundred men gathered outside after the morning prayer meeting.





It is being reported that Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh compared the then Indian government with the Mughals and soon after pro-Bindranwale and Khalistan slogans were raised. The religious leader even accused Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru of framing an anti-Sikh policy which was later executed in June 84.





According to PTI reports Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and held a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. However, what transpired at the meeting was not shared by the chief minister with the media when he came out of the residence of the Jathedar.





According to sources, both held the closed-door meeting for over an hour. An official statement said Mann paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and prayed to the God for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.





"I bowed my head in reverence to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and prayed that my government's every action should be aimed at making Punjab a frontrunner state in the county," said Mann according to the statement.







