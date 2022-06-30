



Kabul: Taliban forces are selling the weapons of former security members at an arms market in Afghanistan's Zabul province and smuggled most of them to Pakistan, a local media reported.





Taking to Twitter, Payk Media, a local media outlet in Afghanistan said, "Taliban commanders are selling the weapons of ex-security force members at arms markets in Zabul province, local sources said. According to sources, most of the weapons secretly sold in Zabul by #Taliban commanders are smuggled into #Pakistan. #Afghanistan."





Meanwhile, in southern Kandahar province, the Taliban security forces found more than a dozen assault rifles and ammunition.





The firearms that were recovered included a total of six stokes of AK-47, 13 pistols, thousands of rounds of bullets and 19 mines of rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), Xinhua reported citing the official.





Afghan's senior police officer Mullah Abdul Ghani Haqbin on Sunday said that three people were arrested by the security forces for keeping arms illegally.





The Taliban-run administration would spare no effort to collect arms from individuals as part of the efforts to ensure law and order in Afghanistan, the senior police officer said.







