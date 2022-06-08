



Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that the terrorists involved in the killing of the bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district have been identified and will be neutralised soon.





The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam.





Speaking with ANI, IGP Kashmir said, “In Vijay Kumar’s murder case, terrorists have been identified. They’ll soon be arrested/ neutralised.”





Condemning his killing, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that the “coward terrorists will not be spared”.





IGP Kashmir, while briefing about the recent civilian killings said that both the terrorists involved in Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat’s murder case were identified and neutralised.





Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were involved in the killing of Amreen Bhat.





Talking of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s murder, the IGP said that two terrorists have been involved in his killing, one of whom has been killed.





“Two terrorists were involved in Rahul Bhat’s murder — one neutralised, one remains and we are after him,” he said.





On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar’s office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.





People belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir have staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.





A 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was also shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.





Notably, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been neutralized by security forces during an encounter at the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Tuesday, of which one was from Pakistan.





The Pakistani terrorist goes by the code name Tufail, whereas the second terrorist killed has been identified as Ishtiaq Lone from Tral.





In another encounter in Sopore on Monday, one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces.





As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he was identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan.





Earlier, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) ‘commander’ was killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on June 4.







