



New Delhi: India got its first tribal President as Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's choice, scooped up over 50 per cent of the total vote value after just three rounds of counting. Opposition's Yashwant Sinha has conceded defeat. The oath ceremony is on July 25.





Returning Officer PC Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.





In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes. Sources told news agency PTI that 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.





Murmu had opened up a commanding lead over fellow presidential hopeful Yashwant Sinha after the second round of counting - which consists of votes from 10 states. The first was all votes from MPs.





Murmu, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee, will succeed President Ram Nath Kovind.





Murmu was widely expected to be that person, given the numbers in the camp of the BJP and its allies. She will become the first member of a tribal community (and only the second woman) to become president of India.





Celebrations in anticipation of that win erupted early in Murmu's hometown in Odisha's Rairangpur, where vast quantities of sweets have been prepared.





A video shared by news agency ANI showed drums pounding, colourful streamers, and an all-round festive air.





Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Murmu at her current accommodation in Delhi later on Thursday, to congratulate her, sources said.





Murmu filed her nomination papers in the parliament this month flanked by the prime minister and home minister Amit Shah - a statement of intent and power to an opposition struggling to unite.





On paper, Yashwant Sinha has the backing of at least 30 political parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress and several others.





In practice though, on the day of voting there were reports of opposition lawmakers cross-voting in favour of Murmu, including Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi (Haryana) and Mohammad Moquim (Odisha).





'Listened to my heart, acted as per conscience’: Cong MLAs vote for Murmu





Lawmakers from MP also reportedly did so, although the Congress denied this.





The president is elected indirectly - by an electoral college of all MPs and MLAs. This adds to up a total of 4,809 votes. The value of each vote is based on the population of the state s/he represents; by dividing population by total elected Assembly members and then dividing the quotient by 1,000.





Apart from the BJP's lawmakers, Murmu has the support of several opposition parties, including the Biju Janata Dal from her home state of Odisha





The election for a new vice president is scheduled for next month, with the BJP fielding ex Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar against the opposition front's choice of Margaret Alva, the former Rajasthan governor and five-time MP.







