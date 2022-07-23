



Indian space enthusiasts and students look at the space equipment models at the Human Space Flight Expo organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, in Bangalore, India, on July 22, 2022





BANGALORE -- The Human Space Flight Expo, organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was held in India's Bangalore. A large number of students and enthusiasts visited and saw many special space equipment models at the expo.









