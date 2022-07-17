



New Delhi: Around 29 Indian OEMs along with MSMEs from across the country have contributed to the recently launched Stealth frigate INS Dunagiri.





The Y- 3023 Dunagiri, Project 17A frigate built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata was inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Friday.





Speaking at the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said, that the project has generated more than 3,000 local employment opportunities. In addition, 29 Indian OEMs along with MSMEs across the country are contributing to this project.





“Thus, the Navy’s budget has a significant ‘plough-back’ into the economy and towards Nation-building. 88 per cent of Navy’s future contracts amounting to investments of nearly Rs 1,75,000 Crore are being progressed through Indian Enterprises,” he added.





During his inaugural address, Singh said that INS Dunagiri would be a world-class stealth frigate with multidimensional capabilities to destroy enemies from sea, sky, and underwater.





He also emphasized on the need for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other organizations to increase the infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve in dealing with emerging challenges, Raksha Mantri reiterates





The Raksha Mantri also praised the efforts of the Directorate of Naval Design and other Naval Teams in realizing the Nation’s quest for self-reliance with regard to warship building. He also commended GRSE for its unstinted support in the field of ship production despite various challenges and for helping the Indian Navy realize its ship induction plan.





P17A Frigates are follow-on class of the P17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems. Seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) and GRSE.







