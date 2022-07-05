



The move celebrates the 75th year of Independence





To celebrate the 75th year of independence, the Navy has proposed to develop and induct at least 75 new indigenous technologies and products in the coming year. An MoU has been signed between the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) to work on a collaborative project named "SPRINT" (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).





"The Indian Navy in conjunction with DIO shall be unveiling the problem statements for Indian industries as part of iDEX (SPRINT) during the NIIO seminar ‘Swavlamban 2022’ scheduled on July 18 and 19 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre," said Navy officials. The purpose of the seminar is to engage domestic Industry and academia, commented Navy officials, towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. The Navy has accepted the of Atmanirbhar Bharat challenge and reinvested over 64 per cent of its capital budget into the country's economy.





The NIIO was launched two years ago to realise Defence Acquisition Policy (DAP 2020) objectives which envisage creation of ‘Innovation and Indigenisation Organisations (IIOs)’ within service headquarters (SHQs).





Eastern Naval Command Gets First Air Squadron



Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 was commissioned into the Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at a ceremony held at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam on Monday. The unit is the first naval squadron on the eastern seaboard operating the indigenously designed and built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) DHRUV MK-III (MR) helicopters.





The INAS 324 has been named "KESTRELS” which are birds of prey and have superior sensory capabilities symbolising the envisaged role of the aircraft and the air squadron, said the defence ministry in a statement. The insignia of the squadron depicts a ‘KESTREL’ searching over blue and white sea waves, signifying the integral maritime reconnaissance (MR), and search and rescue (SAR) role of the squadron.





The helicopters are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment which includes modern surveillance radars and electro-optical sensors, added the ministry.







