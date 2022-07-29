



Assam Police detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts, reportedly connected to Islamic fundamentalism and having linkages with global terror outfits, according to officials





A total of 11 people in connection with Islamic fundamentalism and linked with Bangladesh-based radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) were detained by the Assam Police along with Central agencies on Thursday. GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Border, Director V&AC & Chief Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, Assam, told ANI, "Assam Police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits viz. AQIS and ABT. Further action is being taken per law."





The police further informed that the Jamiul Huda Madrassa, a building at Sahariagaon of Morigaon has been sealed. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons, added the police, as per the report. Aparna N, SP, Morigaon said, "we got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA."





Additionally, the police reportedly seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents from detained persons and further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network, the report said. "It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," added Special DGP GP Singh.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that the madrasa is a private one and has been closed and all government madrasas are closed in Assam, according to news agency PTI report. The chief minister said that he has directed the Morigaon deputy commissioner to ensure that the students of the madrasa are admitted in regular government schools.





The Chief Minister said that there are reports of Ansarul Islam militants being active in the state and efforts are on to nab them. Ansarul Islam was earlier called the Ansarul Bangla Team and five alleged members of the outfit were first arrested from Barpeta in March this year and since then nearly 20 persons have been nabbed so far. Acting Director General of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had then said that Ansarul Islam was involved in the killing of bloggers, artists, poets and those who did not follow radical fundamentalism or had an independent train of thoughts, the report added.







