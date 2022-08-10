



A total of 6,195 km of border roads are currently under construction, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday. Between 2017-18 and 2021-22, a total of 3,595 km of border roads were constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the minister said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.





The BRO constructs roads on the basis of strategic requirements of a region and priority fixed by the Indian Army, Bhatt said.





Besides providing connectivity for easy transportation of security forces in frontline areas, these roads are beneficial in quick mobilisation of troops in cases of exigencies, he said.





Roads in border areas not only help in connecting the remotely located villages but also in the overall socio-economic development of the region, he said.







