



Singh said that due to the measures taken by the government in the last few years, India has leapfrogged to find a place among the top 25 defence exporters of the world





New Delhi: The government’s goal is to make India a net exporter of defence equipment, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.





Speaking at an event in Jodhpur, Singh said that due to the measures taken by the government in the last few years, India has leapfrogged to find a place among the top 25 defence exporters of the world.





“By the end of this decade, India will not only make defence equipment for itself, but also fulfil the needs of friendly foreign countries. ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ is the new mantra of our Department of Defence Production. Our resolve is to make India a net exporter of defence equipment in the times to come," an official statement said quoting the minister.





Singh was unveiling of statue of Marwari warrior Veer Durgadas Rathore in Jodhpur.





The minister underlined the importance of achieving self-reliance in defence production to build a strong military and said that the Ministry of Defence has undertaken a number of reforms to manufacture indigenous weapons and platforms for the Armed Forces under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.





The minister also said that the government has created a fool proof security apparatus to ensure that no anti-India element can cast an evil eye on the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country





Singh said the government accords top priority to the safety and security of the people and assured that a befitting reply will be given to anyone who tries to disturb peace and harmony in the country.





He stated that the Armed Forces are being equipped with the latest weapons and platforms and that they are ready to deal with all future threats and safeguard national interests.





The minister paid tribute to Veer Durgadas Rathore, terming him as the symbol of social harmony, honesty, bravery and devotion.







