



Amethi: Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is continuously emerging as a self-reliant nation. The AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, is a shining example of this. Amethi is the same district whose political identity was once from the Gandhi family, but now the MP there is Smriti Irani and during this time Amethi has got a new identity. Rajiv Gandhi was MP from the Amethi seat for 10 years, Sonia Gandhi for 5 years and then Rahul Gandhi for 15 years, but there was no significant change in the condition of the area. Today, AK-203 rifles are being made with the technical help of Russia in Amethi.





#WATCH Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier gives a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle#Delhi pic.twitter.com/66aVvIfqHL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022





On Tuesday, August 16, the Indian Army also received its first consignment. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has handed over the first batch to the Army. These rifles are being developed in collaboration with the Russian government under the 'Make in India' initiative of the central government.





During the ceremony today, Army's F-INSAS soldier gave a briefing to Raksha Mantri on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle. The complete gear of the F-INSAS system includes an AK-203 assault rifle. AK-203 is a Russian-origin gas-operated, magazine-fed, select fire assault rifle with a range of 300 metre. The F-INSAS is planned to be manufactured in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint venture between Indian and Russian entities.





In the year 2019, PM Narendra Modi announced that the Amethi district of UP will be identified with AK-203 rifles. However, today, after three years, PM Modi's words have come true. The country's brave soldiers will now have an AK-203 assault rifle in their hands.





AK-203 assault rifle is counted among the best rifles in the world. It will be manufactured at the Ordnance Factory located in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Korwa campus in Amethi. At present, the production of 5 lakh rifles has got the green signal. The construction work is under progress at a rapid pace.







