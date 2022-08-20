



Moscow: Russian-Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles of all kinds of deployment are capable of engaging either above-water or onshore targets, co-director of BrahMos joint venture from the Russian side Alexander Maksichev told TASS.





"BrahMos JV has already implemented such opportunities and missiles of mobile and seaborne systems can be used now against land-based and sea [targets]," the co-director said.





The missile can be used against land-based radio contrast and non-radio contrast targets, Maksichev said. "Our missile is versatile. The result through lengthy trade-offs was that all customers need a versatile missile, capable of being fired against radio contrast and non-radio contrast targets," he added.







