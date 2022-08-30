



During his visit, the Defence Minister was demonstrated various networked operations conducted at varied locations across the country





NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited a premier radar station of the Indian Air Force (IAF) where he witnessed the functioning of the Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS).





The IAF in a statement said, “The system (IACCS) is the backbone of IAF's march towards network centricity and is a key enabler in operations. The system's capabilities endow its users with an enhanced situational awareness that reduces IAF's sensor-to-shooter loop. The robust system has redundancies built into its functioning which enable seamless operations between its assets across the country.”





“These included the networked and synergised operations of fighter, transport and Remotely Piloted aircraft.” the IAF said.





The IACCS is aimed at integrating the ground and air sensors of the IAF in order to get a composite picture of the air domain.





It also has the ability to pass command from an IACCS node in the north to a fighter operating in the southern part of India, according to a source.





This is the need of the hour as with time the forces have acquired the ability to attack beyond visual range.





“Now not only the Vital Areas and Vital Points are required to be secured but the entire area, area defence, and for this we need a seamless picture of the air assets. The IACCS gives us complete information of the enemy and friendly assets in the air which is also known as Recognised Air Picture (RAP)," he said.





He was also briefed about the nuances of peacetime Command and Control functions which include ensuring the air defence of critical areas on a day-to-day basis, as well as during large events.





In his address, the Defence Minister complimented the air warriors for keeping the nations’ skies safe throughout the year.





The long-term aim is to integrate all such air and ground sensors of the Armed forces and the Civil and country’s air space will be divided into Nodes and sun nodes, the source said.







