



As per the recommendation of a task force set up by Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the Chairmanship of Shri N Chandrasekaran, Chairman TATA Sons, and in consultation with all stakeholders, Defence Artificial Intelligence Council (DAIC) has been set up under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri to provide necessary guidance and structural support. Further, Defence AI Project Agency (DAIPA) has been created under the Chairmanship of Secretary DDP for enabling AI based processes in defence Organisations.





Artificial Intelligence framework and guidelines for projects and programmes in DRDO have been issued. All DRDO system laboratories have started AI technology groups to introduce AI features in all products.





Further, an AI roadmap has also been finalised for each DPSU under which 70 defence specific AI projects have been identified for development. Out of these projects, 40 projects have been completed by the DPSUs.





Steps taken to train youth are as given below:





DRDO has three dedicated laboratories, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), Bangalore and DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL)-AI and DYST-CT (Cognitive Technology) for application orientated research in AI in different domains.

CAIR is nurturing start-ups & also conducting workshops for DRDO scientists to create skill sets on AI in Defence Systems.

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) is conducting Certified courses in AI & Machine Learning and so far more than 1000 professionals have been trained in these domains.

AI is also promoted in academia and industry through R&D projects under Defence Industry Academia Centre of Excellences, Extramural Research and Technology Development Fund schemes of DRDO.

DDP has earmarked Rs 100 crore per year for AI projects for Armed Forces.

IAF has established the Unit for Digitization Automation, AI an App Networking (UDAAN) which is in the process of developing many applications for Campaign Planning and Analysis System, e-Nirikshan etc.







