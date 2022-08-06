



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has responded to the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Malaysia for 18 Fighter Lead in Trainer – Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT – LCA) offering the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS twin-seater variant, the Defence Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. Several other countries too have evinced interest in the indigenous fighter, it stated.





“Other countries which have evinced interest in TEJAS aircraft are: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the U.S., Indonesia, and Philippines,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply to Shrimati Queen Oja and others in Lok Sabha.





Stating that HAL had responded to a Request for Information (RFI) received from RMAF received in February, 2019 for TEJAS class aircraft, the reply said that subsequently, it responded in October, 2021 to the RFP.







