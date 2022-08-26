



Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.





The infiltration attempt was foiled near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.





"Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.





Army troopers noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said earlier.





They said the troops challenged the intruders and there was an exchange of fire.





Infiltration Attempts On Downward Trend



In March this year, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha that infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir, and between 2018 and 2021, an estimation of 366 infiltrations were reported on the border.





Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Home Nityanand has given a written reply to the question of Lok Sabha MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt.





He said, “The infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Estimated Net Infiltration during the last four years is 366.”





LoC Barrier Fence





India constructed a 550-kilometre barrier along the 740 kilometres LoC by 2004. The fence generally remains about 140 metres on the Indian-controlled side.





Its stated purpose is to exclude arms smuggling and infiltration by Pakistani-based separatist terrorists.





The barrier, referred to as an Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), consists of double-row of fencing and concertina wire 8–12 feet in height, and is electrified and connected to a network of motion sensors, thermal imaging devices, lighting systems and alarms.





They act as "fast alert signals" for the Indian troops, who can be alerted and ambush the infiltrators trying to sneak in.





According to Indian military sources, the fence has reduced the numbers of terrorists who routinely cross into the Indian side of the disputed region by 80%. In 2017, a proposal for an upgraded smart fence on the Indian side was accepted.







